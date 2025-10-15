Predators' Brady Skjei: Nabs assist in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Skjei posted an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.
The helper was Skjei's first point in four games this season. He's added eight shots on net, six blocks, three hits and a plus-2 rating while averaging 22:56 of ice time per contest. Skjei is back on the second pairing with Roman Josi healthy and productive on the top pairing. Skjei is best suited to a supporting role, but his fantasy profile lacks a standout characteristic, though he has a safe floor as a 30-point blueliner.
More News
-
Predators' Brady Skjei: Garners power-play helper•
-
Predators' Brady Skjei: Dishes three apples in OT victory•
-
Predators' Brady Skjei: Strikes on power play in loss•
-
Predators' Brady Skjei: Nets goal Tuesday•
-
Predators' Brady Skjei: Bags power-play assist in loss•
-
Predators' Brady Skjei: Draws power-play helper•