Skjei posted an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The helper was Skjei's first point in four games this season. He's added eight shots on net, six blocks, three hits and a plus-2 rating while averaging 22:56 of ice time per contest. Skjei is back on the second pairing with Roman Josi healthy and productive on the top pairing. Skjei is best suited to a supporting role, but his fantasy profile lacks a standout characteristic, though he has a safe floor as a 30-point blueliner.