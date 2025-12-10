Skjei scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Skjei has a point in each of the last two games after going eight contests without one. His tally Tuesday gave the Predators a 3-2 lead in the third period, but they couldn't make it stick. The 31-year-old defenseman has had a mediocre year so far with eight points, 47 shots on net, 27 blocked shots, 23 hits and a minus-15 rating through 29 appearances in a top-four role. He might be able to improve his offense, but his plus-minus figures to remain poor while playing on a weak team.