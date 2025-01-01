Skjei picked up two assists in a 5-3 loss to Minnesota on Tuesday.
Skjei has four points, including three assists, in his last 15 games. He also has 14 blocks and 29 shots in that span. Skjei delivered a career-high 47 points in Carolina last season, but that now looks like a product of their system. No need to roster him at this time.
More News
-
Predators' Brady Skjei: Snaps nine-game point drought•
-
Predators' Brady Skjei: Picks up power-play assist•
-
Predators' Brady Skjei: Ends slump with assist•
-
Predators' Brady Skjei: Sets up overtime tally•
-
Predators' Brady Skjei: Scores go-ahead goal•
-
Predators' Brady Skjei: Collects helper Tuesday•