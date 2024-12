Skjei had a goal and assist in a 5-4 overtime loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday.

He had gone nine games without a point and 24 without a goal. Skjei has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 33 games, so it's unlikely he gets back to his career mark of 47 points set last season. The gaps in Skjei's offense are simply too far apart to offer managers any value.