Skjei scored a power-play goal on two shots, blocked two shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

Skjei's offense has taken a turn for the better lately, with six points, including four on the power play, over his last 11 contests. The 31-year-old blueliner has quietly reached the 10-goal mark for the season, and he's added 17 helpers, 140 shots on net, 78 blocked shots, 50 hits and a minus-17 rating. It's not a guarantee Roman Josi (upper body) will return this season, so Skjei is in line to handle a large role as the Predators play out their schedule.