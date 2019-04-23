Predators' Brian Boyle: Collects helper
Boyle had an assist, two shots and two hits in Monday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 6.
Boyle set up fellow fourth-liner Austin Watson for the goal early in the first period. Boyle has managed a pair of assists as well as seven hits and seven shots in three appearances in the series. He missed Games 2 through 4 with an abdominal injury, but he has recovered enough to make an impact late in the series. The center isn't known for his playmaking, having scored 18 goals while adding six assists between the Devils and Predators in 73 regular-season appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...