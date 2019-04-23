Boyle had an assist, two shots and two hits in Monday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 6.

Boyle set up fellow fourth-liner Austin Watson for the goal early in the first period. Boyle has managed a pair of assists as well as seven hits and seven shots in three appearances in the series. He missed Games 2 through 4 with an abdominal injury, but he has recovered enough to make an impact late in the series. The center isn't known for his playmaking, having scored 18 goals while adding six assists between the Devils and Predators in 73 regular-season appearances.