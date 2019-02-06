Boyle was brought in via trade by Nashville from New Jersey on Wednesday in exchange for a 2019 second-round pick, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Boyle had a limited no-trade clause in his contract that must have included the Predators as a possible destination. The 24-year-old is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, so he figures to be a nice rental piece for a postseason run before hitting the open market. The veteran figures to slot into a bottom-six role with the club and will almost certainly join both the power-play and penalty-kill units.