Predators' Brian Boyle: Headed for Music City
Boyle was brought in via trade by Nashville from New Jersey on Wednesday in exchange for a 2019 second-round pick, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
Boyle had a limited no-trade clause in his contract that must have included the Predators as a possible destination. The 24-year-old is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, so he figures to be a nice rental piece for a postseason run before hitting the open market. The veteran figures to slot into a bottom-six role with the club and will almost certainly join both the power-play and penalty-kill units.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...