Predators' Brian Boyle: Out with illness
Boyle (illness) will not dress Saturday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
The veteran has fallen ill and as a result, Boyle will not play in Game 2. He'll be replaced by Rocco Grimaldi. As for Boyle, he should recover in time for Game 3, set to go down Tuesday in Dallas.
