Predators' Brian Boyle: Pots power-play goal in home win
Boyle put home his 16th goal of the season -- coming on the power play -- in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Wild.
It was Boyle's third goal as a Predator and moves the veteran forward up to 22 points in 2018-19. The 34-year-old missed Nashville's previous game with a lower-body injury.
More News
-
Predators' Brian Boyle: Slots into Tuesday's lineup•
-
Predators' Brian Boyle: Late scratch Sunday•
-
Predators' Brian Boyle: Scores first goal as Predator•
-
Predators' Brian Boyle: Scoreless with new team•
-
Predators' Brian Boyle: Headed for Music City•
-
Devils' Brian Boyle: New high in power-play points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...