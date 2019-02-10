Predators' Brian Boyle: Scoreless with new team
Boyle recorded a minus-2 rating with two shots on goal and zero points in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blues.
That makes two straight games without a point for Boyle since joining the Preds via trade on Feb. 7. Against the Blues, he spent most of his ice time of 12:51 centering the fourth line between Ryan Hartman and Cody McLeod. Now with just 19 points to his credit, the hulking Boyle has not scored more than 25 in any of the past four seasons, and doesn't figure to cross that threshold anytime soon given his checking-line status and limited ice time.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...