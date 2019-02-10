Boyle recorded a minus-2 rating with two shots on goal and zero points in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

That makes two straight games without a point for Boyle since joining the Preds via trade on Feb. 7. Against the Blues, he spent most of his ice time of 12:51 centering the fourth line between Ryan Hartman and Cody McLeod. Now with just 19 points to his credit, the hulking Boyle has not scored more than 25 in any of the past four seasons, and doesn't figure to cross that threshold anytime soon given his checking-line status and limited ice time.