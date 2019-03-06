Boyle (lower body) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Wild, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

Boyle missed Sunday's game versus the Wild, but he'll be ready for round two. Since arriving in Music City, Boyle has two goals and zero assists in 12 games, and he's added a valuable physical presence with 33 hits. He'll continue to work on the fourth line with power-play opportunities.

