Boyle scored his 17th goal of the season in a 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday.

Boyle has potted four scores in 14 games since being traded to the Predators from the Devils on Feb. 7. He had six shots in Saturday's contest. The defensively-inclined forward has 23 points across 61 games this season, as well as 122 hits. With center and left wing eligibility in places, it's encouraging to see Boyle already taking more faceoffs with the Predators -- over six per game, compared to four per game with the Devils this season.