Foote scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Stars.

Foote ended an eight-game point drought with his tally at 15:10 of the third period. The 24-year-old defenseman has found steady playing time with the Predators, but it hasn't led to more offense. He's picked up three points through 18 games with Nashville, matching his output from 26 contests with the Lightning to begin the year. Foote has added 38 shots on net, 52 hits, 42 blocked shots, 61 PIM and a plus-5 rating across his 44 appearances this season.