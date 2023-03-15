Foote picked up an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

Foote set up Thomas Novak's goal in the third period, firing a shot that the center was able to deflect past Ville Husso. It's Foote's first point in seven games since he was acquired from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. The 24-year-old defenseman now has four points (a goal and three assists) in 33 games overall this season. While Foote has a clearer path towards playing time in Nashville, he's not likely to offer much offensive production.