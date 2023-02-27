Nashville acquired Foote and five draft picks, including a 2025 first, from Tampa Bay in exchange for Tanner Jeannot on Sunday.
Foote has regularly been a healthy scratch this season, scoring just three points in 26 games. A first-round pick in 2017, the 24-year-old should see more consistent playing time in Nashville's bottom-four.
