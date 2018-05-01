Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Absent from warmups
Jarnkrok (undisclosed) wasn't on the ice for warmups and won't play Game 3 against the Jets on Tuesday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Fantasy owners shouldn't be dismayed since Jarnkrok's stat line has been limited to one assist, five shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in five playoff outings. The Predators don't have any immediate updates on Jarnkrok's condition. In his place, Miikka Salomaki will enter the lineup
