Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Adds helper in win over Kings
Jarnkrok snapped a six-game pointless stretch with his 15th assist of the season in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kings.
The helper gives Jarnkrok 25 points on the season, and with just 10 games left on the schedule, he still has an outside chance to hit the 30-point plateau for the fourth consecutive season. Jarnkrok will likely never be much more than a 30-point guy, but at least you know what you're getting with him. He's still a good low-cost scoring option in deeper fantasy formats.
More News
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Scuffling in fourth-line role•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: One of each in home win•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Nets lone goal•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Dishes out two assists•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Skating in top-six role•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Getting blanked on top line•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...