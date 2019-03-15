Jarnkrok snapped a six-game pointless stretch with his 15th assist of the season in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

The helper gives Jarnkrok 25 points on the season, and with just 10 games left on the schedule, he still has an outside chance to hit the 30-point plateau for the fourth consecutive season. Jarnkrok will likely never be much more than a 30-point guy, but at least you know what you're getting with him. He's still a good low-cost scoring option in deeper fantasy formats.