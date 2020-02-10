Jarnkrok (illness) will play in Monday's game versus the Canucks, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Jarnkrok will be re-inserted into the lineup after a five-game hiatus, and he's expected to work on the fourth line with possible power-play opportunities. The 28-year-old is having another impressive campaign with 12 goals and 15 helpers over 49 games.