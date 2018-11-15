Jarnkrok (lower body) will suit up against Arizona on Thursday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Jarnkrok returns following a three-game stint on the sidelines. Prior to his absence, the Swede picked up four points in his prior six contests and was seeing an uptick in ice time with the man advantage in the Preds' previous trio of outings (2:05). Whether the winger gets any special teams minutes remains to be seen, but he is slated to join the second line alongside Kyle Turris and Craig Smith.