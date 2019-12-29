Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Building toward career year
Jarnkrok recorded a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Penguins, giving him 15 points over his last 20 games.
Jarnkrok has been one of the few pleasant surprises on an otherwise mediocre Preds team this season. He now has 26 points in 37 games, equaling his entire output from last year. Getting bumped up to the first line alongside Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson has clearly paid dividends for the 28-year-old Swede. Go see if you can grab him off your waiver wire, as he is still largely overlooked in the majority of leagues out there.
