Jarnkrok scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Stars.

Jarnkrok netted his sixth goal of the season in the first period. The 29-year-old has added a pair of assists, 25 shots on net and 14 PIM in 19 contests. Jarnkrok has reached 15 goals and 30 points in four of the last five seasons, but it appears the Swede will come in short of that scoring pace in 2020-21.