Jarnkrok scored a short-handed goal and added three assists, one on the power play, during Monday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

After a scoreless first period, Jarnkrok sparked the Preds to a three-goal second frame that broke the game open before he capped his huge performance with a helper on Mattias Ekholm's empty-netter. Jarnkrok came into Monday with only three points in his prior 11 games, and on the season the 29-year-old has seven goals and 13 points through 23 contests.