Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Centering second unit
Jarnkrok recorded his 10th point of the season with an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.
With Kyle Turris currently on the IR with an upper-body injury, Jarnkrok has been bumped up to the second line alongside Kevin Fiala and Craig Smith, which enhances his fantasy value somewhat. That being said, it's usually feast-or-famine with Jarnkrok as he tends to score in bunches, then will disappear for long stretches. He might help you if you have the patience to stick with him, but you might end up pulling your hair out in the process. Buyer beware.
