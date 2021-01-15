Jarnkrok scored an empty-net goal on his only shot of the game and was plus-2 in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Jarnkrok found the vacant net with 1:33 remaining, the last of three unanswered goals by the Predators. The 29-year-old played on the right side of Nashville's fourth line and was a regular on the penalty kill, totalling just under 13 minutes of total ice time. Jarnkrok has scored 10 or more goals in each of the last five years, eclipsing 30 points in four of them.