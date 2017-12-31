Jarnkrok collected two assists in a season-high 20:00 of ice time in Saturday's win over the Wild.

With Filip Forsberg (undisclosed) placed on injured reserve, Jarnkrok saw significant power-play time Saturday and managed to earn an assist with the extra man. The Predators are having a spectacular season and the top-line forward has become fantasy relevant with 10 goals and 20 points through 38 games. Jarnkrok doesn't shoot often, but his 17.9 shooting percentage exemplifies just how lethal his release is. The 26-year-old found the back of the net seven times in December and even if the power-play time doesn't continue, he's certainly worth looking at.