Jarnkrok (illness) won't suit up in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Hurricanes, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

The illness was specified as non-COVID-19 related, but it's serious enough to force the Swede to miss playoff action. Jarnkrok will look to re-enter the lineup in Friday's Game 3, as he supplied just one hit across 12:53 in Game 1. In his stead, Eeli Tolvanen will enter the lineup at wing.