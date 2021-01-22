Jarnkrok (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.
Jarnkrok won't be available for Friday's game versus the Stars, but his day-to-day tag suggests he could return for Sunday's rematch with Dallas. The 29-year-old forward has potted one goal in three games this campaign.
