Jarnkrok (upper body) is nearing a return and considered day-to-day, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

Jarnkrok has missed 13 consecutive games, but the Predators are hoping he'll return for a first round playoff matchup with the Avalanche. The Swedish winger has racked up 16 goals and 35 points this season in a middle-six role, and that's where he's expected to slot into when he's ready.