Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Dishes out trio of assists
Jarnkrok dished out three assists in Saturday's win over the Panthers.
Jarnkrok hasn't scored since late-December, but he's been finding ways to contribute offensively. The 26-year-old now has 10 goals and 24 points through 45 games, putting him on pace for a career season. Jarnkrok doesn't see much power-play time, but he's sporting a plus-16 rating and producing consistently for one of the NHL's best teams. The Swedish forward is certainly worth owning in the majority of deep leagues.
