Jarnkrok dished out three assists in Saturday's win over the Panthers.

Jarnkrok hasn't scored since late-December, but he's been finding ways to contribute offensively. The 26-year-old now has 10 goals and 24 points through 45 games, putting him on pace for a career season. Jarnkrok doesn't see much power-play time, but he's sporting a plus-16 rating and producing consistently for one of the NHL's best teams. The Swedish forward is certainly worth owning in the majority of deep leagues.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories