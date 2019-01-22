Jarnkrok tallied a pair of assists in Monday's 4-1 win over Colorado.

It's been a fairly quiet season for Jarnkrok, but he's notched six assists and seven points over his last 10 contests. Nashville was expecting more on the offensive end after scoring a career-high 35 points in just 68 games last season, but he's still on pace for his fourth consecutive 30-point campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories