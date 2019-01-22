Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Dishes out two assists
Jarnkrok tallied a pair of assists in Monday's 4-1 win over Colorado.
It's been a fairly quiet season for Jarnkrok, but he's notched six assists and seven points over his last 10 contests. Nashville was expecting more on the offensive end after scoring a career-high 35 points in just 68 games last season, but he's still on pace for his fourth consecutive 30-point campaign.
More News
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Skating in top-six role•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Getting blanked on top line•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Nets first point of December in win•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Centering second unit•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Gets first NHL hat trick•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Back in action versus Yotes•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...