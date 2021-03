Jarnkrok scored a power-play goal on four shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Jarnkrok's third-period tally got the Predators on the board and sparked their comeback attempt that fell short. It also snapped a four-game point drought for the Swedish forward. Jarnkrok now has five tallies and two assists through 16 appearances. He's added 22 shots on goal and 14 PIM in a middle-six role.