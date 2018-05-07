Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Expected to play Monday
Jarnkrok (undisclosed) is slated to return to the lineup for Game 6 against Winnipeg on Monday, Scott Billeck of NHL.com reports.
Jarnkrok -- who missed the previous three outings due to an undisclosed injury -- will likely slot in for Ryan Hartman on the Preds' fourth line. The natural center has appeared in just five playoff contests in which he registered one assist, five shots and a minus-3 rating. In fact, the Swede hasn't found the back of the net since March 2 -- although he only logged nine games over that stretch because of injuries.
More News
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Remains out Saturday•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Expected to sit Game 4•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Absent from warmups•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Status unclear for Game 3•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Provides apple Sunday•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Held off scoresheet•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...