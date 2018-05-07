Jarnkrok (undisclosed) is slated to return to the lineup for Game 6 against Winnipeg on Monday, Scott Billeck of NHL.com reports.

Jarnkrok -- who missed the previous three outings due to an undisclosed injury -- will likely slot in for Ryan Hartman on the Preds' fourth line. The natural center has appeared in just five playoff contests in which he registered one assist, five shots and a minus-3 rating. In fact, the Swede hasn't found the back of the net since March 2 -- although he only logged nine games over that stretch because of injuries.