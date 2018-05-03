Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Expected to sit Game 4
Jarnkrok (undisclosed) participated in morning skate Thursday, but he's still slated to sit out Game 4 against the Jets, NHL.com reports.
Jarnkrok sat out Game 3 because of the undisclosed issue and, unless something changes leading up to warmups, it appears he will remain sidelined for at least one more contest. His absence shouldn't make waves in playoff pools with only one assist recorded in five playoff games, but Mikka Salomaki is expected to draw in for a second straight game as a result.
