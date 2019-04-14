Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Factors in all of team's scoring
Jarnkrok set up both Nashville goals Saturday in Game 2's 2-1 overtime win over Dallas.
He's coming off a woeful 26-point season, but Jarnkrok was dialled in Saturday. With the Preds' big guns producing no scoring, Jarnkrok and the lesser-lites will need to deliver more performances like this.
More News
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Adds helper in win over Kings•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Scuffling in fourth-line role•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: One of each in home win•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Nets lone goal•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Dishes out two assists•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Skating in top-six role•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...