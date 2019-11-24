Jarnkrok scored an empty-net goal, fired three shots on goal, went plus-2 and took two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Jarnkrok's tally answered an Alex Pietrangelo goal late in the third period to confirm the Predators' win. Jarnkrok has managed three goals and a helper in his last five games. For the year, the Swedish winger has 15 points, 51 shots and a plus-4 rating in 22 games. His minor penalty for slashing accounted for his first penalty of the season -- the well-behaved winger has never taken more than 25 PIM in a season.