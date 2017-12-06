Jarnkrok stuffed the stat sheet with a shorthanded goal, an assist, three shots, four blocks and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Dallas.

Both of Jarnkrok's points came in a dominant second period during which his team scored four unanswered goals. Four of the Swede's 12 points this season have come in the past four games.

