Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Finds twine
Jarnkrok scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.
After posting four assists over the first five games of the year, Jarnkrok scored one of his own, which would count as the game-winner. The winger is enjoying top-line deployment for now -- if he can maintain that position, he should easily top his previous career high of 35 points, set in 68 games in 2017-18.
More News
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Two-assist night•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Notches first helper of season•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Factors in all of team's scoring•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Adds helper in win over Kings•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Scuffling in fourth-line role•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: One of each in home win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.