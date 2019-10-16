Jarnkrok scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

After posting four assists over the first five games of the year, Jarnkrok scored one of his own, which would count as the game-winner. The winger is enjoying top-line deployment for now -- if he can maintain that position, he should easily top his previous career high of 35 points, set in 68 games in 2017-18.