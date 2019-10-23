Jarnkrok scored a goal and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Jarnkrok added an insurance tally in the third period to produce the final score. The 28-year-old has six points and a plus-5 rating through nine games this year. He's used on the top line and gets some power-play time, although there's no guarantee either of those situations continue for Jarnkrok when Filip Forsberg returns from a lower-body injury.