Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Firing blanks on top line
Jarnkrok skated a season-high 21:39 in Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Stars, playing on the first line opposite Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson.
Unfortunately, with the return of Filip Forsberg (hand) looming on the horizon, Jarnkrok will likely be shifted back to his usual checking-line role very soon. Furthermore, with just two points in 12 games during the month of December, the 27-year-old Swede remains on pace to fall short of the 30-point plateau for the first time in four seasons, making him a rather unattractive fantasy option in most standard formats.
More News
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Nets first point of December in win•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Centering second unit•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Gets first NHL hat trick•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Back in action versus Yotes•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Remains sidelined•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Out again Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...