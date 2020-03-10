Jarnkrok is considered a game-time decision for Tuesday's clash with Montreal due to an undisclosed injury, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Jarnkrok has notched two goals, one assist and 11 shots in his previous five outings. If the Swede is unable to give it a go, Mikael Granlund or Filip Forberg should get bumped up to the top line while Austin Watson figures to rejoin the lineup.