Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Gathers assist
Jarnkrok managed an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Devils.
Jarnkrok dished to Filip Forsberg for the 4-2 goal at 7:24 of the second period. Jarnkrok has racked up four goals and three helpers over his last eight games. The Swede is chugging along with 19 points and 64 shots through 28 outings in what's shaping up to be a career year. His previous career high in points is 35, set in 68 contests in 2017-18.
