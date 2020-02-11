Jarnkrok (illness) registered an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.

Jarnkrok's power-play helper came on a second-period tally by Craig Smith. The assist snapped an 11-game drought for the Swede, who also missed the last five games due to illness. In 50 outings this year, Jarnkrok has 28 points and 112 shots.