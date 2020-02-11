Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Gets assist in return
Jarnkrok (illness) registered an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.
Jarnkrok's power-play helper came on a second-period tally by Craig Smith. The assist snapped an 11-game drought for the Swede, who also missed the last five games due to illness. In 50 outings this year, Jarnkrok has 28 points and 112 shots.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.