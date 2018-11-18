Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Gets first NHL hat trick
Jarnkrok scored his first NHL hat trick Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Kings.
Jarnkrok scored a goal in every situation -- on the power play, while shorthanded and at even strength. He'd gotten off to a slow start this season (one point in nine games), but now has seven points (five goals, two assists) in his last eight games. Jarnkrok has not scored more than 35 points in any season. He's the model of consistency, but his fantasy value is limited to deep leagues. Nice night, though.
