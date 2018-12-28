Jarnkrok skated a season-high 21:39 in Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Stars, playing on the first line opposite Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson.

Unfortunately, with the return of Filip Forsberg (hand) on the horizon, Jarnkrok will likely be shifted back to his usual checking-line role very soon. Furthermore, with just two points in 12 games during the month of December, the 27-year-old Swede remains on pace to fall short of the 30-point plateau for the first time in four seasons, making him a rather unattractive fantasy option in most standard formats.