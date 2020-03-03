Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Goals in consecutive games
Jarnkrok netted a goal on a team-high five shots and added two hits Monday's 8-3 loss to the Oilers.
Jarnkrok snapped a 26-game goal drought Saturday, and now he's scored in back-to-back outings. The Swedish winger is up to 32 points, 129 shots and a plus-3 rating through 60 contests this year. Jarnkrok needs only three more points to match his career-high 35 from 2017-18.
