Jarnkrok failed to secure a point in Thursday's Game 4 matchup with Colorado.

Jarnkrok -- playing in his first game since March 13 -- logged 11:43 of ice time and even got some time on the power play (0:49), but was unable to pick up a point. The 26-year-old registered a lone shot, one hit and a minus-1 rating. During the regular season, the Swede recorded a third straight 30-plus point campaign and could start producing in the playoffs once he shakes off the rust.