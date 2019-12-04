Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Hits 10-goal mark
Jarnkrok scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Tampa Bay.
Jarnkrok got the Predators on the board six minutes into the second period with his 10th goal of the season. The goal gave him points in five of his last seven games, upping his season point total to 18 in 28 games. More importantly, the 28-year-old has already matched the 10 goals he scored in 79 games all of last season, and appears to be a good bet to top his previous career high of 16.
