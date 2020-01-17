Jarnkrok skated just 13:30 in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks and extended his pointless streak to eight games.

On paper, Jarnkrok is still serving in a top-six capacity for the Preds, skating on a line with Ryan Johansen and Craig Smith, but his TOI numbers are starting to trend in the wrong direction. This should come as no surprise, as he has just two assists in his last 12 games dating back to mid-December. Feel free to stash him on your fantasy bench, or drop him outright in favor of a more viable alternative.