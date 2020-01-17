Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Ice time and scoring on decline
Jarnkrok skated just 13:30 in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks and extended his pointless streak to eight games.
On paper, Jarnkrok is still serving in a top-six capacity for the Preds, skating on a line with Ryan Johansen and Craig Smith, but his TOI numbers are starting to trend in the wrong direction. This should come as no surprise, as he has just two assists in his last 12 games dating back to mid-December. Feel free to stash him on your fantasy bench, or drop him outright in favor of a more viable alternative.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.