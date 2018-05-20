Jarnkrok finished the 2017-18 season with a career-best 35 points in just 68 games.

Jarnkrok was on his way to a breakout campaign before missing 14 of the last 15 regular-season games with an upper-body injury, along with six of 13 playoff games. Looking ahead, with four years left on his six-year contract, Jarnkrok is expected to occupy a similar bottom-six role for the Preds next season. From a fantasy perspective, Jarnkrok has delivered very consistent production in the 30-35-point range over the past three seasons, and could be poised to take a further step forward next year. He makes for a good late-round pickup in deeper formats.