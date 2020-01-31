Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Late scratch Thursday
Jarnkrok (illness) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Devils.
It's unclear how long the illness will keep Jarnkrok out, but Yakov Trenin will enter the lineup in his place on the fourth line Thursday. Jarnkrok has been stymied by an 11-game pointless streak, so a night off might rejuvenate the 28-year-old. Expect another update on his health ahead of Saturday's game against Vegas.
